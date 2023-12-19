AP player of the week: Tulane’s Kevin Cross has consecutive 20-point triple-doubles

FILE – Tulane forward Kevin Cross (24) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket against Memphis during first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Cross of Tulane is The Associated Press national player of the week after having consecutive triple-doubles against Furman and Southern last week. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 65 of the season:

KEVIN CROSS, Tulane

The senior forward had consecutive triple-doubles against Furman and Southern last week. Cross had 25 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds against Furman on Thursday for the Green Wave’s first triple-double since 1996. He followed that up with another, putting up 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against Southern on Saturday. Cross joined Memphis’ Penny Hardaway (1992-93) as the only Division I players to have consecutive 20-point triple-doubles since assists became official in 1984.

RUNNER-UP

Kyle Filipowski, Duke. The sophomore big man had 28 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in a win over Hofstra last Tuesday. He is the only DI player to put up those numbers since 2010-11.

HONORABLE MENTION

David Jones, Memphis, Donovan Clingan, UConn.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Elijah Hawkins, Minnesota. The junior guard had a school-record 17 assists in a win over IUPUI on Tuesday, most in DI this season. Hawkins has three straight games with at least 11 assists and has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 39:7 in that span.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Gary B. Graves, Beth Harris, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Dave Skretta, Eric Olson, Teresa Walker.

