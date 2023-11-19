NFC North-leading Lions rally from 12-point deficit late to beat Bears 31-26 on Montgomery’s TD run

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, left, talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — David Montgomery’s go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left against his former team lifted the Detroit Lions to a 31-26 comeback victory over Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The NFC North-leading Lions (8-2) overcame four turnovers, including Jared Goff’s season-high three interceptions, and a 12-point deficit over the last 3:06 to rally for the win.

Detroit has its best record through 10 games since 1962, giving the franchise a shot to win a division title for the first time in three decades.

The Bears (3-8) blew chances to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two years.

Fields mostly played well in his first game in a month, but slightly overthrew Tyler Scott on a deep pass late in the game. He also fumbled on his last snap when Aidan Hutchinson sacked him and the football went out of the end zone for a safety.

Fields, who was out with a dislocated right thumb, threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore late in the third quarter. Cairo Santos made two of his four field goals in the fourth quarter to give the Bears a 26-14 lead with 4:15 remaining.

The Lions responded quickly to Chicago’s last score, cutting their deficit to 26-21 on Goff’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams. They drove down the field easily on the winning drive capped by Montgomery’s short touchdown run.

Goff bounced back from a shaky start to complete 23 of 35 passes for 236 yards, including a 7-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown that gave the Lions a 14-10 lead with 11 seconds left in the first half. He threw more than two interceptions for the first time since 2019 when he played for the Los Angeles Rams.

St. Brown had eight catches for 77 yards. Montgomery ran for 76 yards on 12 carries.

Fields matched a career high with 18 carries and had 104 yards rushing. He was 16 of 23 for 169 yards with a touchdown. Moore finished with seven receptions for 96 yards.

FACE IN THE CROWD

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attended the game and was booed when introduced to the crowd by the public-address announcer during a timeout.

INJURIES

Bears: D’Onta Foreman (ankle) and C Lucas Patrick (back) were hurt during the game. Foreman ran for a 1-yard touchdown on the opening drive

Lions: OG Jonah Jackson (wrist, ankle) was inactive one week after he played for the first time in a month.

UP NEXT

Bears: Play at Minnesota on Monday, Nov. 27.

Lions: Host Green Bay on Thursday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL