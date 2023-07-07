Wembanyama set to make his summer league debut with Spurs on Day 1 in Las Vegas

Victor Wembanyama reacts as he walks across the stage after being selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the first time, it’s an NBA game day for Victor Wembanyama.

The San Antonio rookie is expected to be a Spurs lineup for the first time Friday night, when he makes his NBA Summer League debut against the Charlotte Hornets.

It’s a matchup of the top two picks in last month’s draft: Wembanyama went No. 1 overall to the Spurs, while Brandon Miller went No. 2 overall to the Hornets.

Summer league tickets are sold out for Friday, with all 17,500 claimed, the NBA said. The league was approaching sellouts for Saturday and Sunday as well; Wembanyama is expected to play for the Spurs on Sunday against Portland.

Wembanyama — the 7-foot-3 French teen whose debut has been hotly awaited — made headlines Thursday when Britney Spears filed a police report saying a saying a Spurs security struck her. Despite the incident, Wembanyama seemed excited when told that Friday night’s game was a sellout.

“I think I’m a good person and I think I can influence people in a good way,” Wembanyama said. “If I can give even 40 minutes of fun to 17,000 people, I’ll do it. As long as I can do good to people, I’ll do it.”

There are eight games on Friday’s schedule. Friday also marks the start of the inaugural NBA Con event — also happening in Las Vegas. A number of NBA players will be appearing there throughout the day, the first day of the three-day event.

On Saturday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will reveal the format for the inaugural in-season tournament that will conclude in December.

Games continue in Las Vegas through July 17. Summer League contests are slightly shorter than regular season games; quarters are 10 minutes each instead of the customary 12.

