(NewsNation) — As this year comes to an end, NewsNation’s Nick Smith highlighted some of the greatest sports moments in 2022 from the Beijing Winter Olympics to the FIFA World Cup.

Here are 2022’s top sports highlights:

Beijing Winter Olympics: Snowboarding’s best-known rider, Shaun White, called it a career after finishing fourth in the halfpipe in his fifth Olympics. The three-time gold medalist — almost singlehandedly — made it cool to ride for big bucks, big trophies and Olympic medals in a sport that took decades to come to terms with that worldview.

FIFA World Cup: After regulation time, two periods of extra time, and penalty kicks, Argentina beat defending champion France in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

MLB World Series: The Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Houston, securing their second championship in franchise history.

NBA Finals: The Golden State Warriors won its fourth NBA championship since 2015 by beating the Boston Celtics in the sixth game of their series.

NFL Super Bowl LVI: In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season. Rams coach Sean McVay made history as the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach at 36.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history and first in more than two decades by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6.

WNBA Finals: The Las Vegas Aces won their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.