Stadiums expand into entertainment districts. Who pays the price?

(NewsNation) —Sports stadiums across the country are becoming more than just a place to catch a game as cities work to transform the spaces into full-fledged entertainment centers.

These entertainment compounds will be splattered with restaurants, shops and other services, in the hopes of bringing in more revenue.

In 2020, the SoFi Stadium opened in Los Angeles, California. to be home to both the L.A. Rams and Chargers. The stadium has hundreds of luxury boxes, a performance theater and an outdoor plaza. It is also just steps away from the Hollywood Park Casino.

Now, L.A. is poised to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 2027 Super Bowl and the 2028 Olympic Games.

Some argue that the SoFi Stadium was a $5.5 billion gamble that’s paying off.

The trend seems to be spreading around the country with cities plotting venues with extra features to bring in more adults.

The impact of these new stadiums is expected to spill over into the surrounding neighborhoods and can drive tourism. L.A. is expected to top 50 million visitors this year.

Las Vegas will soon begin construction of its new Allegiant Stadium just off the Strip. But funding the $1.5 billion stadium will mean higher taxes, sparking significant pushback from the public.

“All of a sudden, at the last minute of the legislature, they spring this plan to spend $500 million without any proof that it will benefit the community, that just infuriates me,” said Las Vegas resident Betsy Dart.

The use of public money to fund new or improved stadiums is angering taxpayers in multiple cities, including Milwaukee, where $500 million in public funding was earmarked for renovating the American Family Field.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called the Milwaukee Brewers, who play at the American Family Field, an essential part of the state’s identity and economic success.

The fear of losing teams has cities making major moves. The lure of the $2 billion sports and entertainment complex has the Washington Capitals and Wizards heading to Virginia in 2028.

In total, about a dozen NFL and MLB teams are creating plans for new and improved venues.