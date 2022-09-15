Swiss tennis star Roger Federer announces retirement

FILE PHOTO: Roger Federer of Switzerland holds up the trophy in front of photographers after winning his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men’s final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(NewsNation) — Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport Thursday, saying next week’s Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old,” Federer said in a statement he posted on Instagram.

“I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

This sis a developing story; check back for updates.