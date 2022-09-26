Text messages revealed in Favre welfare lawsuit

(NewsNation) — Fallout continues for Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre amid accusations that he helped funnel money from Mississippi’s public welfare system to build a $6 million volleyball facility at his alma mater.

New text messages between Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant reveal the former quarterback pushed the governor for several years to find funding for multiple sports facilities at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The texts were made public over the weekend, digging Favre and a group of other benefactors farther into financial and possibly legal trouble.

The attorneys representing Bryant released them in an effort to prove the former governor was willing to help find private donors for the sports facility but was unaware that welfare money was being used to fund the project.

“I need your influence somehow to get donations and or sponsorships. Obviously southern has no money so I’m hustling to get it raised,” Favre messaged Bryant in April 2017.

The former governor responded to Favre: “Of course, I am all in on the volleyball facility… One thing I know how to do is raise money.”

Two years later in September 2019, another conversation surfaced between the two — this time, Favre pressuring Bryant for funds.

“We obviously need your help big time and time is working against us,” Favre wrote to Bryant. The former governor’s attorneys alleged this was when Bryant first learned welfare funds were being used on the project.

The former governor pushed back on Favre, saying “We are going to get there, but we have to follow the law. I am too old for federal prison.”

Favre has repeatedly denied his involvement in the largest-ever public corruption case in the state of Mississippi but faces a civil lawsuit to recover more than $20 million in misspent welfare money.

As fallout, sponsors, endorsements and projects have distanced themselves from Favre. His weekly NFL show for SiriusXM has reportedly been put on hold, and ESPN Milwaukee announced it is temporarily suspending Favre’s weekly show, “The Brett Favre show.”

Last week, the former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services John David pleaded guilty to federal and state felony charges in a conspiracy to misspend welfare money on Thursday, agreeing to testify against others.