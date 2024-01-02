The Rock teases match against top WWE star

(WKBN) — WWE kicked off 2024 with a surprise return from one of its popular legends, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, at its Day 1 Monday Night Raw episode.

The Rock made an appearance interrupting former WWE champion Jinder Mahal. The man known as “The People’s Champion” laid out Mahal with his signature People’s Elbow finishing move.

What The Rock had to say before he left the ring that night has fans talking.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is seen during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans on Sunday, April 6, 2014. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE)

The Rock said that he was going out to dinner, and asked fans if he should sit at “the head of the table.”

The Head of the Table is the nickname of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, has held the WWE World Championship since September 2020. His title reign is over 1,000 days and it is the longest WWE world championship reign since Hulk Hogan held the title from 1984-1988.

The WWE and ESPN have made posts of The Rock’s comments teasing that a match between the two WWE superstars could happen soon.

In response, Roman Reigns posted a crying laughing emoji on X.

The match has not officially been announced at this time. Fans are speculating online that the match could happen at the Elimination Chamber 2024 event on February 24 in Perth, Australia, or during the weekend of WrestleMania XL on April 6 and 7 in Philadelphia.

Both Johnson and Anoa’i starred in the same movie, “Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw,” in 2019.

In September 2023, Johnson teased a return WWE WrestleMania match on The Pat McAfee Show. Later that night, on September 15, The Rock made a shocking surprise appearance on SmackDown in a segment with McAffee and WWE wrestler Austin Theory.

Johnson was a professional wrestler in WWE before he became a Hollywood actor. In his career, he has won the WWE World Championship 8 times and has competed in the main event of WrestleMania on six different occasions.

The Rock’s last long-term feuds with WWE members were with John Cena and CM Punk from 2011-2013. The Rock’s last officially recognized WWE match was in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds.