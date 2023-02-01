Tom Brady announces retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(NewsNation) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he’s retiring Wednesday.

Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.

He tweeted: ““Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away, I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so I figured when I woke up this morning I’d press record and let you guys know first.”

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after winning seven Super Bowls and an unprecedented 22-year career. He announced he was retiring last year before changing his mind and playing the 2022 season.