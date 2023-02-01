Tom Brady announces retirement

(NewsNation) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he’s retiring Wednesday.
Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.
He tweeted: ““Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away, I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so I figured when I woke up this morning I’d press record and let you guys know first.”
Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after winning seven Super Bowls and an unprecedented 22-year career. He announced he was retiring last year before changing his mind and playing the 2022 season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.