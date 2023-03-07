Tom Brady shuts down speculation over possible NFL return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video lasting just under one minute on social media. (AP Photo/David Richard, file)

(NewsNation) — Media speculation circulated this week that Tom Brady might (still) not be ready to hang up his cleats, and the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion was having none of it.

Brady took to Twitter to respond to the rumors as reported by the Rich Eisen Show, whose host Rich Eisen said there was talk at the NFL combine in Indianapolis that Brady may not be “done after all.”

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2-month-old kitten for their daughter,” Brady responded on Twitter.

Eisen made note of the tongue-in-cheek response on his show Tuesday.

Brady announced his retirement — for a second time — Feb. 1 after finishing his 23rd season in the league. The longtime Patriot won six Super Bowls from 2000 to 2019 before leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

He won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Bucs and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2021. He then announced his retirement, but later reversed course and returned for the 2022 season.

This time, it appears his decision is set in stone.