Tom Brady talks retirement, Patriots breakup

FILE -Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles as he runs off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. Tom Brady will be on the hot seat – this time during a Netflix roast. Netflix announced Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be featured first in a series of upcoming specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT.” Brady is the executive producer of the series, with his roast set to tape in 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

(NewsNation) — Tom Brady has one season of football left in him — unless he changes his mind again.

Speaking in a recent sit-down with Variety, Brady dished on his decision in February to announce his retirement after a 22-year career, only to reverse course weeks later. He’ll return to the field this fall for a third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I say one (more season) but I reserve the right to change my mind,” Brady told Variety.

While most thought the seven-time Super Bowl champion would end his career as a New England Patriot, Brady left the team and joined the Bucs in 2020, winning his seventh ring in his first season in Tampa.

Despite rumors surrounding what sparked his split with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, the quarterback told Variety it’s all love between him and his former coach.

“We’ve had a great relationship. I mean, there’s ebbs and flows. We had great success and we did amazing things as a team,” Brady said. “I had 20 incredible years in New England. I learned a lot, grew up — it toughened me up. You’re never going to hear me say anything negative about my experience there.”

Brady also touched on his relationship with former President Donald Trump — a relationship he says was taken out of context.

“I think they just mischaracterized a lot. And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws,” Brady said. “There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t.”

Once he really retires, he will become the highest-paid television sports analyst. Brady earlier this year signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports. And he told Variety not to expect him to have a voice like John Madden. He will always sound like Brady.