Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead football analyst once his playing career ends, the network said Tuesday.

The 10-year, $375 million deal is the most lucrative in TV sports history and $12 million more a year than he earns on the field.

“They’re not going to find a better leader or teammate, and that should work very well for both Fox and Tom. It’s a great recipe for success,” Neil Cornrich said Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

Cornrich is a sports agent and owner of NC Sports and went on to say that the record-breaking number is worth it.

“People with his skillset do things only one way — superbly. And it’s also right in his wheelhouse: He has unique experiences and the subject matter is he going to be football … he’s the brightest there is in that subject,” Cornrich continued.

When that actually happens is unclear, because Brady recently changed his mind about retiring and said he plans to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

Brady’s counterpart in the booth will be current FOX Sports commentator Kevin Burkhardt, although it remains unclear who will be keeping Brady’s seat warm in the interim.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement during a corporate investor call Tuesday.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, he will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Murdoch said.

Murdoch said it’s “entirely up to” Brady when he decides to retire from football and join Fox. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Fox recently lost its top football announcers, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, to ESPN. Buck and Aikman make $15.5 million and $18 million, respectfully.

Brady will join a long line of former NFL players turned analyst. Former Cowboy Tony Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million deal with CBS in 2020. Similarly, Peyton and Eli Manning are in full commentary roles for ESPN’s Monday Football through 2024.

Murdoch offered no other details on the deal.