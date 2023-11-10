Tuohys paid Michael Oher $138K in ‘Blind Side’ profits: Court docs

SAN JOSE, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Tackle Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panther addresses the media prior to Super Bowl 50 at the San Jose Convention Center/ San Jose Marriott on February 2, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The couple accused of stiffing retired NFL star and “The Blind Side” feature Michael Oher on royalties from the Hollywood movie about his life paid him more than $138,000 in profits made from the movie, according to a sworn document their lawyers filed in a Tennessee court Wednesday.

In August, Oher, 37, filed a petition in probate court accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago. Oher wanted the conservatorship to be terminated, a full accounting of the money earned off his name and story and to be paid what he is due with interest.

In a new court filing, however, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy included evidence of 10 different payments totaling $138,311 from them to Oher between June 2007 and April 2023, according to ESPN.

Oher has previously claimed the Tuohys kept him in the dark about financial dealings related to his name, image and likeness during the 19-year life of the agreement.

The Tuohys have called the claims they enriched themselves at his expense outlandish, hurtful and absurd and part of a “shakedown” by Oher.

In a court filing, the affluent couple said they loved Oher like a son and provided him with food, shelter, clothing and cars while he lived with them but denied saying they intended to legally adopt him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.