USF’s plan to build $340M stadium met with criticism

TAMPA (NewsNation) — The issue of higher learning institutions prioritizing athletics over academics has been debated for years, and the University of South Florida’s plans to build a $340 million stadium on campus has reignited it.

Educators have argued funds should be used for other projects, especially after financial crises during the coronavirus pandemic. Athletic programs have argued that sports generate a lot of money and as a result help fund academics.

USF plans to cover the cost of the stadium by financing $200 million over the next 20 years and acquire the remaining $140 million through fundraising, investment earnings, and through its capital investment trust fund. It won’t require tax dollars or state funding.

Yet, some faculty have an issue with how the money will be spent. They want it used in other ways, but the Board of Trustees Finance Committee unanimously approved the plan to build the new 35,000-seat stadium.

“We just went through a very trying experience two years ago, where we were faced with having to cut $93 million out of our budget. Are we really in that much better financial shape now where we can make a decision to spend $340 million on a stadium,” USF associate professor Dr. Timothy Boaz told NewsNation affiliate, WFLA.

In 2020, USF announced $93 million in budget cuts and a plan to phase out undergraduate programs in the College of Education, although some of the decisions were reversed.

Also, tuition and fees for most universities continue to increase, which has caused some students to question the need for stadiums and renovations, WFLA reported.

“I feel like there is a lot of projects possible on campus and that’s going to cost a lot of money and I’ve been a little skeptical about it personally,” Aaron Maguire, an engineering student at USF, told WFLA.

USF isn’t alone; other schools are making and have made similar moves for years.

The University of Notre Dame spent $415 million on its stadium. The University of Kansas spent $350 million to renovate David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this year.

Texas A&M University, also a public school, signed off on a $485 million renovation and expansion of Kyle Field about 10 years ago. That project would amount to more than $800 million today.

“There really is a wall — a firewall, if you will, between what can be used on athletics and what can be used on the academic mission,” said Michael Kelly, vice president for athletics at USF. “And that’s, I think, a good sound policy that the Florida Board of Governors puts in place for all of our institutions that work under the state of Florida.”

USF officials argue the new stadium would be a “game changer” for the university.

“It will enhance the overall campus experience and provide many new opportunities for community engagement,” said Rhea Law, USF president.

“This stadium will be so much more than a building. It will energize our community and showcase UFC’s culture of achieving excellence in all forms,” said Jay Stroman, senior VP of advancement & alumni affairs and USF Foundation CEO.

The full USF Board of Trustees Finance Committee is set to vote on the plan on June 13.

NewsNation’s Taylor Delandro contributed to this report.