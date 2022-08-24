(NewsNation) — An Uvalde school shooting survivor had a special moment at a baseball game Tuesday night. Video shows Mayah Nicole Zamora throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins game in Texas.

Mayah, an honor roll student at Robb Elementary School, suffered severe wounds during the May 24 shooting that left 21 dead. With gunshot wounds to her hands, arms, chest and back, Mayah had to undergo more than 20 surgeries during her 66-day hospitalization.

Once she was released, Major League Baseball officials say, Mayah learned that she lived just blocks away from the school shooter and has not been able to return to her home since it is too much for her to bear.

Carlos Correa, a former Astros player who has now signed with the Twins, heard Mayah’s story and knew he wanted to help.

Through his Correa Family Foundation, the shortstop honored Mayah as the foundation’s August Hero of the Month and asked her to come to batting practice and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

But that wasn’t the only act of generosity before the big game. Correa’s foundation also told Mayah’s family they have secured funding to build Mayah and her family a new house in a place she feels safe. The Astros and Twins also helped the foundation with the surprise.

“It’s an important day for me, but I wanted to make it extra special for her,” Correa told MLB on Tuesday. “After everything she went through, the battle she went through, and now she’s here with us, we want to celebrate life and celebrate her life. She’s here with us and we’re here to support her all the way through. It’s not just by helping with the house, but helping with whatever they need.”

The foundation echoed his sentiment, adding: “Although these past few months have been the most difficult of her young life, Mayah’s incredible courage and bravery have helped her persevere. We are so proud of you.”