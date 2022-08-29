Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) arrives for practice at the team’s NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(NewsNation) — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said Sunday night.

Robinson spoke out himself on Instagram, posting from his hospital room, “Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great.”

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.

TMZ Sports obtained video showing police helping treat Robinson on Sunday night.

Police say two teens tried robbing the NFL player in broad daylight as he was leaving a restaurant around 6 p.m. in the busy H street neighborhood.

They say Robinson fought back, getting the gun away from one suspect, but was shot in the process by the second one.

Evidence markers were in the street near Robinson’s car, which witnesses say the suspects may have been trying to steal before they hopped into a getaway vehicle.

Head coach Ron Rivera updated reporters of Robinson’s condition after training camp Monday.

“I can’t get into specifics of it other than just say he’s doing well getting up to to visit with him last night, which was really a relief and kind of cool, because he was he was in a really good place,” the coach said.

“You know, the doctors were very positive with him. He was very positive as well. So we’re very fortunate. He’s very fortunate. It’s a very unfortunate situation. But he’s doing well,” Rivera continued.

D.C. police reported the shooting in the city’s northeast section and said they were on the lookout for two possible suspects.

Additionally, police tell NewsNation a getaway car was reported stolen and then used in this crime. It was recovered in nearby Maryland.

The suspects are between 15 and 17 years old.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick, was was expected to start for the Commanders this season. He had been particularly impressive during training camp and preseason games, likely earning the job over incumbent Antonio Gibson.

“Brian’s been great,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said recently. “He’s a real serious guy. Football is extremely important to him. He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner.”

Robinson traveled with the team for its preseason finale at Baltimore on Saturday night, but did not dress.

The six foot, one inch tall, 228-pound back rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at Alabama. The Commanders selected him with the 98th pick in the draft.