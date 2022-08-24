Woods, McIlroy announce new 15-match golf season

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner’s ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan. A man who found Woods unconscious in a mangled SUV last week after the golf star who later told sheriff’s deputies he did not know how the collision occurred and didn’t even remember driving, crashed the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said in court documents. Law enforcement has not previously disclosed that Woods had been unconscious following the collision. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

(NewsNation) — Golf superstars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, both critics of the new Saudi-funded LIV golf league, have launched their own new golf venture in partnership with the PGA, seemingly a counter-measure to LIV’s poaching of golf talent.

TMRW sports, the company Woods and McIlroy founded together, announced Wednesday that it will host a 15-match golf season, debuting in January 2024, in partnership with the PGA that will have teams of three PGA professionals compete against each other on custom golf venues that will combine technology and live performance.

The league will be showcased on Monday nights in “primetime,” according to TMRW sports’ announcement.

“TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future,” Woods said in a statement. “Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events.

“As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports. We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf — and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans.”

McIlroy added in a statement:

“I have the utmost respect for the game of golf, and the TGL, while rooted in the traditions of the game, is taking a bold step into the increasingly tech-fueled future of sports. TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game. TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love.”