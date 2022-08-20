World Series Little Leaguer injured in fall is recovering

(NewsNation) — The 12-year-old baseball player who suffered a head injury after falling off the top bunk of a bed in the players’ dormitory at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania is recovering, though still faces some hurdles.

In an Instagram post tracking his progress, it said Easton Oliverson has been moved out of the ICU, and is now in a regular hospital room.

The update, posted a day ago, said Easton has been sitting up in a chair, and was able to drink and feed himself, and also stand up and take two steps with support.

“We are astonished by his strength and willingness to try new things,” the post said. “He is making great strides, and we as a family couldn’t be more grateful.”

Easton had been sleeping in his bunk in the World Series players’ dorm this past Monday when he fell and hit his head. His uncle, Spencer Beck, told NewsNation it was a “sad situation,” especially when going to the World Series is every Little Leaguer’s dream.

A Little League spokesperson said the bunk beds in the players’ dorms in Williamsport have since been removed in an “abundance of caution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Easton’s fall meant he wasn’t able to play in the World Series game with his Snow Canyon Little League Team. But his brother, Brogan, flew out to play with the team in his place. When Brogan was at bat, The Salt Lake Tribune wrote, he received a standing ovation.

The Snow Canyon team lost 11-2 to Tennessee in the first round of the double-elimination tournament, according to the Tribune, but they will have another chance at a win-or-go-home game Sunday at 9 a.m. on ESPN.

Easton’s reaction to this was “very emotional,” his family said, and he was able to watch the game from his hospital room, dressed in his “Mountain Region” gear.

Although he is in recovery, Easton still faces challenges — the swelling in his face went up, limiting his ability to see. Doctors said they expect this to get worse. However, his family said they have seen a “countless amount of miracles in Easton’s journey.”

“Through it all, he still makes sure to tell everyone he talks to that he loves them. Instead of complaining, he chooses to express his love,” Easton’s family said on Instagram.

Throughout it all, support has grown for Easton. His favorite baseball player, Los Angeles Dodgers player Mookie Betts, even recorded a video to support him.

“We are praying for you, thinking of you and I hope to see you soon, my man,” Betts said.