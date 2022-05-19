(NewsNation) — Baseball is a game in which stealing is not only expected, but encouraged and rewarded.

That applies to stealing bases, of course. A minor-league prospect in the Yankees organization has reportedly been cut for engaging in theft of a completely different nature.

Jake Sanford, a third-round draft pick in 2019 from Western Kentucky, would allegedly hound his fellow players for baseball equipment which he would then sell online, and also that he offered autographed equipment for sale online that was never delivered.

One fan claimed online that Sanford scammed him out of $600, calling the player, “the biggest bum in minor-league baseball.”

The Yankees had been investigating the claims for weeks before officially cutting ties with Sanford last week. He had played only in the minors, and it’s unclear if he was on track to make the big leagues. Last year, he notched a .285 batting average along with 16 home runs and 61 RBI.

Sanford has already found a new home, signing with the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League. The Yankees, however, have not officially announced parting with him. Sanford appears to have shut down all his social media accounts.