St. Louis man assaulted after catching his nephew stealing Netflix password

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — An argument over a Netflix password led one man to cut his uncle early Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 5:10 a.m.

The 50-year-old victim told police he woke up and found his nephew attempting to steal his Netflix password.

Police said the two men got into an argument, culminating with the nephew grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing his uncle.

The 50-year-old was hospitalized with a cut to his nose and the suspect ran out of the residence.