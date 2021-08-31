NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Insomnia Cookies wants you to start your morning off with an unusual sweet treat.
The cookie connoisseur is launching breakfast-inspired cookies. The cookies come just in time for students going back to school to get them through their late night and early morning study sessions.
The breakfast-inspired sweet treats include: Everything Bagel, Cinnamon Bun and Cereal N Milk Cookie.
The Everything Bagel cookie has everything you love on the iconic bagel including poppyseed, sesame seeds and onions. Hold the schmear. The Cereal N Milk Cookie features Fruity Pebbles cereal, white chocolate chips and marshmallows all wrapped in a brown butter cookie. And last but not least, the decadent Cinnamon Bun cookie has creamy cinnamon chips swirled with dreamy cream cheese.
To find out if you’re within the delivery range, enter your address into the location finder on Insomnia’s website.
