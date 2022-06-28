(NewsNation) — With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion law is now in the hands of states.

Each state faces its own individual battle. Tuesday, a federal court allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks after conception. At about the same time, a Texas judge temporarily blocked enforcement of that state’s ban on all abortions.

In the video above, legal analyst Dina Doll breaks down different options states are exploring, including constitutional amendments and shield laws.