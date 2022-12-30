This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle on Dec. 7, 2012. Young fired off a public missive to his management on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, demanding that they remove his music from the popular streaming service Spotify in protest over Rogan’s popular podcast spreading misinformation about COVID-19. But by Tuesday afternoon, his letter had been removed from his website, “Heart of Gold” and other hits were still streaming. (AP Photo)

(NewsNation) — News moves fast in the digital age. Stories that grabbed headlines for weeks in a previous era now last a matter of hours.

With the sheer volume of content, it’s easy to forget what happened and when.

Here are seven stories from 2022 you might have forgotten about.

Spotify gets backlash for Joe Rogan deal

Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In January, music streaming giant Spotify faced criticism after reportedly spending $100 million to become the sole distributor of Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Within days of the announcement, “Delete Spotify” started trending on Twitter and musicians like Neil Young asked to have their content removed from the platform.

The outcry re-ignited an ongoing debate about the extent to which streaming platforms should be responsible for moderating creators’ content.

Chinese spies target Olympic figure skater

FILE – Alysa Liu performs during the women’s free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu was one of several Americans targeted in a spy operation allegedly orchestrated by the Chinese government.

In March, the U.S. Justice Department charged five men in an espionage scheme. The DOJ said the men were acting on behalf of the Chinese government when they stalked and intimidated Chinese dissidents living in the U.S.

‘Jeopardy!’ announces permanent hosts

FILE – Ken Jennings, left, as he appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020, and actress Mayim Bialik as she appears at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018.

After a revolving door of celebrity guest hosts following the death of the beloved Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” announced in July that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik would split hosting duties going forward.

Jennings has the record for the longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, while Bialik holds a Ph.D in neuroscience and is known for her work as an actress on the “Big Bang Theory.”

Lizzo plays James Madison’s crystal flute

Lizzo performs at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes /Invision/AP)

Grammy-award-winning singer Lizzo, who also happens to be a classically trained flautist, had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in September to play a crystal flute that belonged to former President James Madison.

In a video that went viral, Lizzo played a few notes while twerking before handing the flute back to someone on stage. Some in the conservative media felt the behavior was disrespectful to American history.

Fishermen cheating scandal in Ohio

A volunteer prepares to release a walleye caught at the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza fishing tournament on Gull Lake January 26, 2008 in Brainerd, Minnesota.

In October, a scandal in the world of competitive fishing made national headlines after a video from the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in Ohio appeared to show fish stuffed with lead weights ahead of the tournament’s final weigh-in.

Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, were charged with cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and unlawful ownership of wild animals in connection to the incident.

1 person wins $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot

A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In November, one person won a grand prize worth more than $2 billion — the largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The ticket was sold at a gas station in Altadena, an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, according to the California Lottery.

That person took home an estimated $997.6 million if they opted for the lump sum.

Search for missing daughter ends 51 years later

Jeffrie Highsmith, left, and his daughter Melissa Highsmith. (Photo: NewsNation)

A Texas family was reunited last month more than 50 years after a kidnapper tore them apart. In 1971, 22-month-old Melissa Highsmith was abducted from her Fort Worth home by a babysitter who had answered a help-wanted ad in the local newspaper.

The breakthrough came after Jeffrie Highsmith, Melissa’s biological father, submitted DNA to 23andMe and learned that he was a match to Melissa’s children.