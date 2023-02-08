(NewsNation) — Shrek has officially left his swamp.

Or, at least, a 200-pound Shrek sculpture is missing from its home in Hatfield, Massachusetts.

Officers from the Hatfield Police Department put out a Facebook post last week, announcing the ogre statue was gone.

“If you have any information of his current whereabouts please reach out to our department or return him in the condition you found him,” police said in the post. “The dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely.”

Shrek is a character from the 2001 animated comedy film “Shrek,” which puts a twist on well-known fairy tales. Before the movie, there was a book published in 1990 about the cranky green ogre, also called “Shrek!,” by William Steig.

NewsNation has reached out to the Hatfield Police Department on social media.

Since the ogre statue went missing, it’s gotten a lot of attention from news outlets such as the New York Post and CNN — as well as concerned Hatfield residents.

“I predict this case will have many layers. Like an onion,” one Facebook commenter said, quoting a line from the film.

“I love that display! Joke’s over — time to return Shrek home to his swamp!” another wrote.

A Hatfield police spokesperson told Boston.com that the Shrek statue has become an “iconic statue in the town.” The owner told the department it is worth roughly $500, according to the news outlet.

“It’s not something that could be easily moved around,” the spokesperson said in Boston.com. “There are evident drag marks that he did not go willingly.”