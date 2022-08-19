(NewsNation) — Police in Texas are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a fully functional, 17-inch, Swarovski crystal-encrusted vibrator worth $10,000. That, among $48,000 worth of other sex toys and paraphernalia, were stolen from the Texas Sexology Institute in June.

Three men were seen on surveillance footage breaking into the institute on June 30, where they emptied items ranging from sex toys, lingerie, sleepwear, lubricant and cash into trash bags before fleeing the scene in a black pickup truck, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The San Antonio-based Sexology Institute said they felt “violated” and “heartbroken” by the break-in that forced them to close their doors for a week. Donations were raised to get the store running again.

“We know it will get better, but even re-watching the videos of what happened makes us so anxiety-ridden. We are so glad no one was hurt and we completely understand things could have been worse, but it’s still awful,” the store wrote in a July 1 Instagram post.

Now that the store is back on its feet, it can once again help Texans get off theirs.