Bear breaks into woman’s car, drinks 69 cans of soda

(NewsNation) — A woman from Canada woke to the sounds of a black bear crushing and hitting the jackpot when he found cases of soda she had left in her car overnight.

Sharon Rosel had six cases of soda inside her car and the bear helped himself to 69 cans.

Rosel said she was awakened in the middle of the night after her dog started barking.

“So once she went off, I knew instantly it was a bear. She has a way of barking that lets me know that is a bear coming. So I got up and she went to the front door. So I went around that way and turned on the light. There he was in my car.”

Rosel said she then went to the front door of her British Columbia home and caught the bear in the act.

She said she tried to reason with the bear but couldn’t persuade him away.

“I tried pleading, to no avail. He was not having any of it. I had to stand there and watch him. I tried psychology — I told him I was hunting bear. That didn’t do a thing.

Then, she called her husband and he told her to throw a bucket of “cold water” to get the bear to leave.

“So I did, I poured it over its head; nothing happened,” she recalled.

Rosel said the only thing the bear left behind was three cans of diet soda.

“We have bears here all the time and no idea that they could smell pop through a can until now, and no idea he would sit — took him over an hour to drink all those pop,” Rosel said.

Rosel said she watched the bear from her balcony for an hour and a half. She said it ripped the car’s interior, broke the window roller handle from standing on it and spilled soda everywhere, including inside the gear shifter, CBC reported.

She hopes insurance will cover the damage.