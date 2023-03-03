Colombia wants to send invasive ‘cocaine hippos’ to India, Mexico

FILE — Hippos float in the lake at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar who imported three female hippos and one male decades ago in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia, Feb. 4, 2021. Colombia intends to undertake the task of trying to transfer to India and Mexico at least 70 hippos that live in the surroundings of the park as a measure to control its population, the manager of Animal Protection and Welfare at the Antioquia Environment Secretariat said Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

(NewsNation) — Colombia is proposing a plan to transfer at least 70 hippopotamuses living near drug lord Pablo Escobar’s former ranch to India and Mexico to control the animals’ growing population.

The hippos, which were declared an invasive species by Colombia’s government last year, are territorial and can weigh up to 3 tons.

The Washington Post reports that Escobar, who gained “worldwide notoriety” for the cocaine he smuggled out of Colombia, also smuggled in four hippopotamuses to join the elephants, giraffes and antelopes he had at the private zoo on his estate in western Colombia. Because of this, the animals are sometimes referred to as “cocaine hippos,” according to Insider.

After the infamous drug lord surrendered to authorities in 1991, the Post wrote, the government seized his estate and allowed the animals to go free.

This led them to grow to a population of more than 130 — which has been problematic for the country.

Scientists say the hippos do not have a natural predator in the country, making them a possible problem for biodiversity. Their feces, according to scientists, can change the composition of the rivers, and could affect the habitat of manatees and capybaras.

So, Colombia, CBS News wrote, wants to send 60 hippos to the Greens Zoological Rescue & Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat, India, and another 10 to zoos and sanctuaries in Mexico. Ecuador, Botswana and the Philippines have also shown interest in taking some hippos, according to CBS.

The plan to take them to India and Mexico has been forming for more than a year, said Lina Marcela de los Ríos Morales, director of animal protection and welfare at Antioquia’s environment ministry.

It would involve luring the hippos with food into large, iron containers and transferring them by truck to the international airport in the city of Rionegro, about 93 miles away.

“It is possible to do, we already have experience relocating hippos in zoos nationwide,” said David Echeverri López, a spokesman for Cornare, the local environmental authority that would be in charge of the relocations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.