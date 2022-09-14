Encounter on flight to Charlotte leads to airport wedding

(NewsNation) — It’s a love story straight out of the movies — a chance encounter on a flight from Cleveland to Charlotte on Mother’s Day 2021 ended with a wedding at the place they met.

Elizabeth Evers ended sat next to Adam Johnson after switching seats. They immediately connected and talked the entire 90-minute flight.

“It was just the best conversation I’ve ever had on a flight; I don’t usually talk to people. It helps that we both grew up in Cleveland and had a lot of things in common from that,” Johnson said. “Then, we both currently live in Charlotte and had a lot of things in common with that, and it was just a very easy conversation.”

When they got off the plane, Johnson initially thought Evers was trying to get away from him, but he quickly found out she was just as interested in continuing their conversation off the flight as she was.

“I just said, ‘Hey, would it be OK if I gave you my number?’ And she says, ‘Oh, you know, I was actually planning on giving you mine,'” Johnson recalled. “And it just kind of took off from there.”

The couple got married on Sept. 10 in the atrium at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The newlyweds are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Key Largo, Florida, and will continue their celebration with their family in Cleveland.