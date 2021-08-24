CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Dunkin rolled out its pumpkin spice menu a week ago, and now it’s time for the king of the PSL trend, Starbucks, to give its yearly offerings to the masses. Everywhere you go, there are pumpkin spice-flavored breakfast items, candles, sweets, body lotions and innumerable other products.

So, of course, it was inevitable that pumpkin spice face masks would become part of the fall landscape. With the pandemic still in full flower and mask mandates returning across the country, stylish face masks impregnated with the season’s most popular aroma are everywhere from Amazon to Etsy, from Walmart to Walgreens.

Some are single-use disposable masks with a scent that lasts 6 to 8 hours. For the more hardcore pumpkin spice fans, there are fall-themed masks with pockets into which an “aroma packet” can be inserted to give long-lasting hints of cinnamon, clove and nutmeg.

If your personal beauty routine isn’t complete without a touch of fall, there are even several pumpkin spice clay masks to, presumably, remove impurities from your skin while giving your epidermis a light fragrance that makes you smell like you spent too long standing at the counter at Starbucks.