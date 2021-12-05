CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Flordia man called police Saturday afternoon when he found a nearly five-foot-long red-tailed boa deep inside his new couch, Clearwater police said.

In a Facebook post, officers say the man bought the couch days earlier adding he believed the snake was hiding in the couch since it was moved inside his home.

In response, officers temporarily removed the couch from the home and found the snake burrowed deep inside the couch. They then carefully extracted the snake from its hiding place adding “it was easily five feet long,” the Facebook caption said.

Officers also returned the couch back inside the residence for the man.

“It’s a jungle out there sometimes,” officers said.