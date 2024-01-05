Human dog bed goes viral, sales soar

  • Two 'tired' college students were inspired by a dog napping in his bed
  • Their mission: 'Delivering a better way to rest'
  • The human dog bed sells for $499 a piece

A woman reads a book, tucked under a blanket in a Plufl. (Credit: Plufl / @weareplufl)

(NewsNation) — A dog bed for humans? Yes, please.

You heard that right. One company has created the first-ever dog bed for humans: “The Plufl.” Founders Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita were “tired” college students when inspiration struck to create the human-sized napping tool.

Their mission: “Delivering a better way to rest.”

“All of us experience stress and anxiety, and we wanted to create something that would help with that,” the two wrote on their website.

Now their creation has gone viral, selling out months in advance — the next estimated availability for the product is February.

Interest in the product jumped 1,650% in 2023, according to Google’s annual holiday 100 roundup. However, as the Wall Street Journal reported, it’s not a coincidence considering the company started in December of 2022.

And while the overly-sized dog bed seems like a dream come true, there’s a catch. One Plufl costs $500. For those who aren’t looking to break the bank, there are cheaper dupes available on Amazon.

