Hunters catch 920-pound gator in Central Florida

(NewsNation) — A group of hunters caught a record 920-pound alligator in Central Florida.

Capt. Kevin Brotz, the founder of Florida Gator Hunting, said it started out as a normal day of hunting for him and his two friends when they came across the 13-foot, 3 1/4-inch-long gator they would end up capturing hours later.

“It was just an absolute surprise to come across him. Two hours out of the hunt, and couldn’t get on him — basically couldn’t get a hook into him. So we left him and came back about three hours later after hunting elsewhere and ended up getting connected to him. About four hours later into the fight we were able to get him to the bank and we had to get out of the boat,” Broatz recounted.

While they occasionally sell meat for a personal hunt, Broatz said they usually guide gator hunts and the clients take most of what they catch with them.

“We’re not much braggers; we just love what we do. The state of Florida is working to certify the fact that it looks like it’s going to be the second heaviest ever taken in the state, maybe in the nation. We get a little certificate out of that, but it’s more than just sharing the story,” Brotz said.