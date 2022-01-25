Joyriding raccoon caught hitching ride on garbage truck

The woman who snapped the photo said the raccoon appeared to be having the time of its life. (Anna Moskov)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WVLA) – A woman captured a once-in-a-lifetime image over the weekend while traveling on I-93 in New Hampshire.

Anna Moskov was a passenger in a vehicle riding behind a garbage truck at about 1 p.m. on Friday when she noticed a raccoon hanging from the back of the truck.

As the driver of Moskov’s vehicle pulled beside the garbage truck at 65 mph Moskov snapped and rolled down the window to get the driver’s attention, pointing to the back of the truck.

The driver of the garbage truck laughed, rolled down his window and said, “I know! He’s been there since 3 a.m.,” according to Moskov.

Moskov has since shared the photo on Facebook, where users seemed impressed with the raccoon’s perseverance.

“He smells dinner and isn’t letting go,” wrote one Facebook commenter.

“This is a children’s book waiting to be written,” joked another.

There is no word on what happened to the raccoon after the photo was taken, but Moskov wasn’t worried. The raccoon was having the time of his life, she said.

“That little guy was not giving up his seat on this joyride!” Moskov said.