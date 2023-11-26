Fact or fiction? 90 years since the first Loch Ness monster photo

(NewsNation) — In the wake of the 90th anniversary of the first purported photo of the Loch Ness Monster, a recent study has cast doubt on the legendary creature’s existence, attributing the mysterious sightings to algae in the water.

NewsNation caught up with a seasoned Loch Ness investigator who has devoted over three decades to unraveling the truth.

Steve Feltham, who has spent half his life in pursuit of the elusive creature, remains skeptical of the various explanations put forth over the years.

“I’ve listened to every possible explanation there is, and no single one of them ticks all the boxes,” Feltham remarked.

Feltham, who has become an authority on the subject, dismissed a photograph taken by Hugh Gray, which was thought to capture the elusive monster.

“It didn’t stop the gold rush. It accelerated it,” Feltham commented on the impact of the image.

Eyewitnesses frequently approach Feltham with their tales and images, but he acknowledges that most of them are likely explainable.

“The sincerity and the shock and or wonder of what they’ve witnessed is palpable,” Feltham noted.

Despite his dedication to the search, Feltham is open to scrutiny.

“To any naysayers, I would suggest they look deeper into the evidence,” he urged.

Reflecting on his own experience 31 years ago, Feltham recalled a brief sighting during a period of elevated waves.

“Something went through for probably five seconds. Just a white streak of water like a jet ski but without the jet ski,” he described.

Armed with binoculars and a camera, Feltham has maintained a vigilant watch over Loch Ness ever since, waiting for any sign of the mythical creature.

As the debate between fact and fiction persists, the study suggesting algae as a plausible explanation adds a new chapter to the enduring mystery of the Loch Ness Monster.