Montana man went on 50 dates in 50 states, twice

(NewsNation) — A 26-year-old Montana man has done anything to find love within five and a half months, including going on 50 dates in all 50 states.

Matthew Wurnig didn’t have any luck finding the one, but documented his entire experience of traveling the nation and going on incredible dates.

His adventures gained popularity on TikTok, garnering over 70 million views. The traction influenced him to set out on another run, and he did it again: 50 more dates in 50 states.

But 100 dates later, Wurnig is still single.

Wurnig explained his journey began during the pandemic when he set a goal to go on a virtual date with a girl from every state. But the virtual dating scene wasn’t too thrilling. That’s when he decided to pack up his car and hit the road.

“There’s only so much that you can do, and once things started opening back up, I decided I was going to visit them all in person,” Wurnig said.

“We went on some amazing dates,” he continued.

And amazing dates they were.

The 26-year-old went ziplining, attended a salsa dance class, drove four-wheelers and was even taken on a plane ride by one of his dates.

Wurnig’s first time around the States, women reached out to him through social media or matched with him on dating apps to go on a date with him. The second time around, women needed to apply to go on a date with him through his website.

In less than two months of sharing the online process, Wurnig received over 10,000 applications from women wanting to go on dates with him.

But not all the dates are as extravagant as others.

Wurnig shared one of his worst experiences going on a date with someone. He didn’t name who it was but said it became super awkward when one of his dates asked their waiter for his number, especially after Wurnig had just paid for their dinner.

“It was pretty embarrassing and awkward,” he said.

The Montana native always paid for the dates, though. Originally, he paid for them out of his own pocket. But now, he pays for the dates through sponsors, brand deals, TikTok and social media accounts.

“Things like that is how I was able to bring in revenue to continue my journey and pay for all these dates,” Wurnig said.

And Wurnig’s journey isn’t over yet. He may not be ready to settle down with someone just yet, but he is expecting to continue his dating journey.