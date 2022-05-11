New York Lottery: ‘Human error’ led to Mega Millions mix-up

(NewsNation Now) — If you thought you were the big winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, you better check that ticket again.

The New York State Lottery announced Wednesday they published the wrong Mega Ball number, calling it a ” human error.”

In a statement, lottery officials said, “Following the 5/10/22 Mega Millions drawing, human error resulted in incorrect input of the winning numbers in New York State, resulting in an incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball.”

The number 6 was the wrong Mega Ball, according to the correct winning numbers for the May 10 drawing, which the Lottery said were 15-19-20-61-70, with the Mega Ball 9.

The jackpot was estimated at $86 million.

The New York Lottery said it is “actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

They have also temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets, saying all Mega Millions players should hold on to their tickets for the May 10, 2022 drawing until the issue is resolved.

NewsNation affiliate WTEN contributed to this report.