Police shot at by 4-year-old at McDonald’s drive thru

A McDonald’s sign is shown on July 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images – modified: zoomed in from original)

(NewsNation) — Police in a Salt Lake City suburb were stunned when they came under gunfire at a McDonald’s drive thru, not just because of the location of the shooting, but because the alleged triggerman was just 4 years old.

Authorities arrived at the McDonald’s to arrest 27-year-old Sadaat Johnson, who supposedly pulled a gun on drive-thru workers for getting his order wrong.

Officers were struggling to pull the man from the vehicle when a gunshot went off, leading police to draw their weapons and approach the vehicle.

Police then realized it was a 4-year-old child who fired the weapon, possibly at the behest of Johnson, witnesses say.

Just one shot was fired by the boy, who later told police he did it because he wanted his “daddy back.”

Johnson told officers this was not the first time the child had gotten their hands on a gun.

The 27-year-old was charged with child abuse, aggravated assault and interference with an arresting officer.