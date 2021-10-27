NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A $5 million lawsuit filed against Kellogg claims the way the company markets its strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading.

Elizabeth Russett is suing the breakfast food giant, claiming the fruit filling in Kellogg’s Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries is mostly other fruits. The complaint alleges that Strawberry Pop-Tarts contain more pears and apples than strawberries and that the amount of strawberries they contain “is insufficient not merely to provide the nutrient benefits of strawberries but to provide a strawberry taste.”

In the lawsuit, Harris says red coloring in the Pop-Tarts gives “the false impression” they contain more strawberries than they actually do. And for that, she says the damages exceed $5 million. She also wants to see Pop-Tarts labeled more accurately.

“Whether a toaster pastry contains only strawberries or merely some strawberries … is basic front label information consumers rely on when making quick decisions at the grocery store,” the lawsuit reads. “Strawberries are the Product’s characterizing ingredient … (consumers) believe they are present in an amount greater than is the case.”

Kellogg’s told The Hill it is not commenting on the pending lawsuit.