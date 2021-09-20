NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut restaurant is taking an unorthodox approach to addressing staff shortages: robot servers to serve meals.
The operator of the New London location of the Shaking Crab told The Day that the ocean-themed restaurant will use regular waiters and waitresses to explain the menu and take orders but that the robots will deliver the meals to the tables.
Gulshan Soni told the newspaper that the robots can be summoned with a bell and said the innovation is partly for showmanship and to draw in customers with something unique, and partially to address staffing shortages being experienced across the industry. The four robots cost between $6,000 and $22,000, he said.
The restaurant is scheduled to open to the public in early October. The Shaking Crab has more than two dozen locations in the northeastern U.S. and China, according to its website.
Latest News
- Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 5 to 11
- Texas doctor says he performed abortion after 6 weeks to challenge state’s restrictive law
- September 20: Body believed to be Petito’s found. Does In-N-Out cater to canines?
- Restaurant’s answer to staff shortages: Robot servers
- California firefighters scramble to protect sequoia groves