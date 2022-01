WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — They say two is better than one, undoubtedly the case for several new parents in the Wichita area.

“With two babies or one, it’s a miracle to be able to watch the babies be born,” said Miranda Hendrick, a registered nurse at Wesley Medical Center.

Miracles Elaina and Levi Conner are twins born on Jan. 13, a busy day at Wesley.

“I got here at 5 p.m., and within the first 30 minutes, we had the first vaginal set of twins, and then about an hour or two later had the next set and then an hour after that the third set on my shift,” recalled Dr. Katelyn Twist, physician OB-GYN and second-year resident at Wesley.

The hospital saw seven sets of twins within 24 hours.

“We deliver multiples all the time, but that many in one day is probably pretty close to a record,” said Kellie Fredin, Wesley Labor and Delivery Unit manager.

“We weren’t sure if there are any twins left in the city at that point,” said Twist.

Wesley’s team tackled the twin takeover.

“Our labor and delivery team, as well as our NICU team, was a huge part of those 24 hours,” Fredin said. “Our postpartum staff upstairs, everybody just pitches in and works really hard and makes it a great experience.”

With the deliveries going smoothly, Twist joked that might not always be the case for the new parents.

“They will probably, for years to come, whenever they call a place here in town to set up for a birthday party, there might be confusion of, ‘Oh, we already have the twins registered for that day.’ And they’re gonna have to say, ‘No, we’re one of the other sets of twins,'” she said.

If you’re wondering, the boys outnumbered the girls, nine to five.