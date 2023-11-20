Stanley tumbler survives fire, company offers to buy woman new car

(NewsNation) — Stanley, the company that makes popular beverage tumblers, has offered to help one woman get a new car after a fire destroyed everything in it but her Stanley mug — which still had ice inside it afterward.

The woman, who goes by Danielle on TikTok, posted to social media, proving that her Stanley tumbler survived the fire. Her car was a mess with soot and damage everywhere, but her orange Stanley sat mostly untouched in the center console cupholder.

When she grabbed her Stanley from the cup holder and shook it, there was still ice inside.

The video went viral and the company caught wind of the phenomenon.

The company’s global president, Terence Reilly, sent her some new products, including tumblers and thermoses. Reilly also posted a TikTok video claiming the company would buy her a new car, thanking her for the free marketing.

“We’ve all seen your video. Wow, what an ordeal, and we’re all really glad you’re safe,” Reilly said in the video.

NewsNation reached out to both the woman who posted the viral video and the company, but yet hasn’t heard back.

First marketed as camping and outdoor gear, the tumblers sell for about $50 each. It wasn’t until social media influencers discovered it for everyday use that it grew into a so-called cult following.