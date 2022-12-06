Video: Donkey rescued from Nevada mining hole

(NewsNation) — Deputies from one Nevada law enforcement agency had to perform a rescue mission on a donkey stuck in a 10-foot mining hole.

According to officials with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a rural area outside Rhyolite, a town just about 10 miles east of the California border, on Dec. 1 at around 1 p.m. after a hiker had called in a report of a wild donkey trapped in a hole in an abandoned mine.

Capt. David Boruchowitz led a rescue team with a deputy and two animal control officers, an official from the agency said in a video press release.

Because of where the mining hole entrance was on the mountain, deputies had to travel on foot.

They tied a rope around the donkey and made sure it wasn’t injured before spending several hours working to hoist the animal out of the hole.

Once it was finally out; deputies said the donkey took off.

The mining hole is now set to be closed so a similar incident doesn’t happen again.