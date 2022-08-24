(NewsNation) — Doppelgangers and dating someone whom you closely resemble is all fun and games until you realize they’re your relative.

That may now have to be in the back of the minds of mingling singles as new research in the Aug. 23 edition of “Cell Reports” journal posits a strong correlation between facial similarities and genetic variants.

“Our study provides a rare insight into human likeness by showing that people with extreme look-alike faces share common genotypes, whereas they are discordant at the epigenome and microbiome levels,” senior author Manel Esteller of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute in Barcelona, Spain, said in a statement. “Genomics clusters them together, and the rest sets them apart.”

Esteller and his team were able to reach this conclusion by using the work of François Brunelle — a Canadian photographer who has been collecting pictures of look-alikes worldwide since 1999.

After choosing 32 look-alike pairs, Esteller’s team narrowed them down by three different facial recognition algorithms. They were then asked to fill out biometric and lifestyle questionnaires, and produce saliva DNA for multiomics analysis.

“This unique set of samples has allowed us to study how genomics, epigenomics and microbiomics can contribute to human resemblance,” Esteller explained to EurekAlert!.

After narrowing the research to 16 couples as test subjects, it was determined that they shared similar genotypes overall, even though they do not share the same DNA sequence.

Furthermore, it was concluded that nine out of the 16 pairs whom artificial intelligence determined bore the closest resemblance had 19,277 genetic variations in common that included shared physical behavior and traits, such as height, weight and smoking.

The study did not come without shortcomings, however.

“These results will have future implications in forensic medicine — reconstructing the criminal’s face from DNA — and in genetic diagnosis — the photo of the patient’s face will already give you clues as to which genome he or she has,” Esteller said.