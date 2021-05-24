Study ranks grossest states in America — see where your state falls

Natasha Anderson/WJW

Posted: | Updated:

Scenic view of rural Ohio near Grove City and Groveport, outside of Columbus OH in the summer. (Getty Images)

(WJW) — According to a new study, Virginia is the “grossest” state in the U.S.

The study, conducted by Zippia, calculated each state’s grossness based on air quality, the number of landfills and illness spread.

They also included the number of Google searches for certain gross items when determining the rankings. Zippia cites “Mayo recipes” and “Croc wearing” as search terms included in the gross category.

Here are the grossest states, according to the study, ranked from most to least:

  1. Virginia
  2. South Carolina
  3. North Carolina/Pennsylvania
  4. Texas
  5. New Jersey
  6. Connecticut/Georgia
  7. Delaware
  8. New York/Tennessee
  9. Rhode Island
  10. Ohio
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Vermont
  13. Louisiana/West Virginia
  14. Kansas
  15. New Mexico/Kentucky/Indiana
  16. Maryland
  17. Illinois
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Alabama
  20. Massachusetts
  21. Mississippi
  22. Hawaii
  23. New Hampshire/Florida
  24. California
  25. Oregon
  26. South Dakota/Arkansas
  27. Missouri
  28. North Dakota
  29. Colorado
  30. Minnesota
  31. Washington
  32. Iowa
  33. Arizona
  34. Michigan
  35. Utah
  36. Wyoming
  37. Nevada
  38. Maine
  39. Idaho/Nebraska
  40. Montana
  41. Alaska

