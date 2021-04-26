Study reveals young Americans are hopeful about fate of America

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (NewsNation Now) — A new national poll conducted by Harvard University shows young Americans are more politically engaged and hopeful about the country since the election of Joe Biden.

The poll surveyed more than 2,500 adults between the ages of 18-29 about the Biden administration’s first 100 days, mental health, the future of the Republican Party, and social media’s role in society.

Just under half of the participants said they expect their lives to be better after the Biden administration and nearly one-third said politics has gotten in the way of a friendship.

The poll also found one-third of young Americans have reported feeling depressed or hopeless. Nearly 30% of young adults said they’ve had suicidal thoughts.

“Despite the increase in partisanship we’ve seen out of politicians and politics, our generation has an optimistic trust in ourselves and in each other,” said Jing-Jing Shen, class of 2023, Student Chair of the Harvard Public Opinion Project. “These results speak to the resilient and confident character of young people. Despite personal worries, racial unrest, a polarizing climate and disillusionment with politicians, government, and big tech, we’re still hopeful, and we want to actively create a better future for our country.”

