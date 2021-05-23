Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic, becoming first named storm of season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten days before the start of hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, becoming the first named storm of the year.

Ana was located about 340 miles (545 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 5 a.m. advisory. It was moving northeast at 12 mph (19 kph).

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday, forecasters said. The hurricane center said it would weaken over the next 24 hours before dissipating on Monday.

“The storm is moving toward the west near 3 mph. A turn toward the north at a slow forward speed is expected later today, followed by a faster motion toward the northeast Sunday and Monday,” the advisory said.

No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm. It posed no threat to land.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had announced on Thursday that another “above average” Atlantic hurricane season is expected this year.

Forecasters with NOAA predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and 10% chance of a below-normal season. Despite the likelihood for an above-average season, however, the NOAA does not predict the same historic storm activity seen in 2020.

