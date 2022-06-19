Summer travelers face more cancellations, delays

FILE – Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights by midmorning Friday, June 17, as they try to recover from storms that raked the center and eastern parts of the country. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(NewsNation) — Travelers celebrating Father’s Day and Juneteenth — a double holiday weekend — continue to face flight cancellations and delays for a fourth day in a row as U.S. airlines continue to recover from severe storms that hit across the country this past week.

As of 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, airlines have canceled 1,955 flights and delayed 6,666 flights, according to tracking service FlightAware. There have been 668 canceled flights and 691 delayed flights within, into or out of the U.S.

Airports with the most cancellations Sunday include Atlanta’s International Airport, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

On Saturday, airlines canceled a total of 2,744 flights and delayed 18,171 flights. 859 canceled flights and 6,334 delayed flights were within, into or out of the U.S., according to FlightAware.

On Friday, TSA officers screened 2,438,784 people at airport security checkpoints nationwide, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. In a tweet, Farbstein said, “It was the highest checkpoint volume since Nov. 28, 2021, which was the Sunday after Thanksgiving.” Farbstein attributed the busy travel day to the start of the “Juneteenth Holiday Weekend.”

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg held a virtual meeting with airline CEOs to go over steps the airlines are taking to operate smoothly over the July 4 holiday and the rest of the summer, and to improve accommodation of passengers who get stranded when flights are canceled.

Airlines canceled more than 1,500 flights in the U.S. on Thursday, one of the worst days yet for travel as the peak summer vacation season heats up.

So far in June, more than 2.2 million travelers a day on average have gone through security checkpoints at U.S. airports. That’s up 22% from a year ago although still down 13% from the same period before the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.