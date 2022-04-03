WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — It’s a supreme decision. Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin voting on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation.

Jackson has gone through grueling confirmation hearings. She has been met with opposition but has also gained support.

Logistically, Americans will see a confirmation vote take place in the Senate Judiciary Committee. There are 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans on the committee. At this point, Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to pass the committee vote hurdle.

Then, sometime likely before Easter, Americans can expect to see the full Senate cast their votes.

The Hill’s Julia Manchester says it’s likely Jackson will end up being confirmed to the Supreme Court. There is a 50/50 split in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans, but in the case of a 50-50 vote, VIce President Kamala Harris can serve as the tie-breaking vote.

However, that may not be necessary. Earlier in the week, supporters of Jackson celebrated a victory when Republican Senator Susan Collins said she would vote to confirm Jackson. Collins is often seen as a swing vote in similar decisions.

There are other moderate Republicans who have said they would be open to the idea of voting for Jackson, but confirmation hearings have become highly politicized over the years.

“Years ago, you know, Supreme Court nominees could get majorities in the Senate when they were confirmed. So the split on this goes to show really how polarized this process has become for a branch of government that is supposed to be non-partisan,” Manchester said on “NewsNation Prime.”

In February, President Joe Biden announced Jackson as his pick to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.