Supreme Court Justice Thomas released from hospital

FILE – Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on Friday, April 23, 2021. Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday, March 20, 2022. Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday, March 18 after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

(NewsNation) — Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday was discharged from a Washington, D.C., hospital where he spent nearly a week battling an infection, according to the Supreme Court.

Thomas, 73, was admitted to the hospital on March 18 after experiencing what the Supreme Court called flu-like symptoms. The justice underwent testing and was diagnosed with an infection. Officials had expected his release to happen earlier this week, according to a news release the Supreme Court issued at the time of Thomas’ hospitalization.

It was not immediately clear what kind of infection Thomas was diagnosed with or why his stay was longer than originally anticipated.

He did not have COVID-19 and been vaccinated and boosted, like the rest of the justices, the court said.

Thomas missed arguments at the high court on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but Chief Justice John Roberts said he would participate in the cases using briefs the parties filed and the transcripts and audio of the oral arguments.

Thomas, a conservative and appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.