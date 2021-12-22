Supreme Court to take up Biden vaccine mandate cases

FILE – The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Oct. 4, 2021 photo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up disputes over the Biden administration’s nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses and a separate vaccine requirement for health care workers.

The brief court order said the court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7 in the two cases. The court delayed a decision on whether to allow the two policies to go into effect nationwide.

The announcement follows several state and local governments across the country reinstating safety measures to deal with the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Some retailers are also limiting the number of at-home COVID-19 tests customers can buy due to high demand.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden pledged a half-billion free COVID test kits to counter the spread of the virus. The rapid tests will be shipped to Americans starting in January.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.